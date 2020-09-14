Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Cowboys' fans and sisters Olivia and Mary Graham show off their cowgirl style at the Melbourne Storm vs North Queensland Cowboys game at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Sunday.
Cowboys' fans and sisters Olivia and Mary Graham show off their cowgirl style at the Melbourne Storm vs North Queensland Cowboys game at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Sunday.
News

IN PHOTOS: Footy fans enjoy a day of fun in the sun

Matt Collins
14th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 4000-strong crowd seemed to be having too much fun to be worried about the scoreboard as the afternoon sun went down over Sunshine Coast Stadium.

On the field, second-place Melbourne Storm were too strong for the North Queensland Cowboys in their Round 18 NRL clash at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Sunday.

In what was a fitting 26th birthday present for Storm five-eigth Cameron Munster, he bagged two four-pointers as they ran out winners 36-20.

Photos
View Gallery

But there was just as much to see off the field, as Sunshine Coast footy fans took full advantage of the good weather to show off their team’s colours.

From young sisters in oversized cowboy hats, to a happy couple in their Hawaiian supporter shirts, the venue proved once again Sunshine Coast was ready for its very own NRL team.

melbourne storm north queensland cowboys nrl nrl round 18 photo gallery sunshine coast rugby league sunshine coast sport sunshine coast stadium
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police, rangers to use drones in Teewah crackdown

        Premium Content Police, rangers to use drones in Teewah crackdown

        Environment There are plans to equip police and national park rangers with drones to crackdown on Cooloola and Noosa North Shore visitors who trash the already “over-loved” coastal...

        120 rescues all in a day’s work for lifeguard crew

        Premium Content 120 rescues all in a day’s work for lifeguard crew

        News A monumental summer day on Noosa Main Beach will be etched in Vittoria Farmer’s...

        Protecting fly-in freeloaders near Hastings St

        Premium Content Protecting fly-in freeloaders near Hastings St

        News “The presence of so many iconic but threatened species just a stone’s throw from...

        More clues emerge in search for woman’s identity

        Premium Content More clues emerge in search for woman’s identity

        Offbeat A man who dropped her off has come forward with information