IN PHOTOS: Large crowd enjoys Aussies spectacle
Families, friends, spectators and athletes alike have flocked to Sunshine Coast beaches on Sunday morning to soak up the atmosphere of the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships.
A healthy crowd watched on for the masters competitions of the week-long event.
While the Coast woke up to a cold April morning the weather gods had turned it on with barely a cloud in the sky registered.
TOP 18: Best masters lifesavers to watch at Aussies
Photos
DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards
ULTIMATE GUIDE: Events to watch, road closures for Aussies
Locals and interstaters were overjoyed at the chance to spend time in the region.
Did we snap you out and about?