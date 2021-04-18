IN PHOTOS: Large crowd enjoys Aussies spectacle

Noosa's Liam, James and Charlie Fell all smiles at The Aussies. Picture: Matty Holdsworth

Noosa's Liam, James and Charlie Fell all smiles at The Aussies. Picture: Matty Holdsworth

Families, friends, spectators and athletes alike have flocked to Sunshine Coast beaches on Sunday morning to soak up the atmosphere of the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships.

A healthy crowd watched on for the masters competitions of the week-long event.

While the Coast woke up to a cold April morning the weather gods had turned it on with barely a cloud in the sky registered.

TOP 18: Best masters lifesavers to watch at Aussies

DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

ULTIMATE GUIDE: Events to watch, road closures for Aussies

Locals and interstaters were overjoyed at the chance to spend time in the region.

Did we snap you out and about?