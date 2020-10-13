Menu
With a list of features bigger than the 160sq m walk-in wardrobe, the Cooroy Mountain Stonelea property is one of a kind.
IN PHOTOS: Luxury property aims for hinterland record

Matt Collins
13th Oct 2020 12:45 PM
Name a unique feature you might find in a luxury home and this breathtaking Noosa hinterland property has got it.

Helicopter access, 2000-bottle wine cellar, 14-car garage complete with commercial car wash, 160sq m walk-in wardrobe with a humidifier, commercial-grade kitchen with electric windows – this place has got it all.

Even long-time real estate agent Kate Cox was lost for words when she first entered the Cooroy Mountain property known as Stonelea.

“I couldn’t believe the quality and the size of it,” the Reed and Co agent said.

“The attention to detail is just incredible.

“Everything you look at you just see the detail and the expense they have gone to.”

The owners designed and built the home back in 2007 with a focus on tranquillity and privacy.

But their kids have since flown the coop and it is time to downsize.

Ms Cox said there had already been “strong interest” from potential buyers since the property hit the market on Friday.

She said Stonelea could potentially become the most expensive property sold in the Noosa hinterland.

She said it would more than triple the previous highest Cooroy Mountain sale which was in 2013 when a home sold for $4.475 million.

“This is a non-comparable property,” she said.

"Most people don't bother, they have."

“Most people don’t bother, they have.”

With a price tag that starts at $15 million, the premier property is a treat for the eyes.

