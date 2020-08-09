Menu
IN PHOTOS: NRL fans and match shots

Lacee Froeschl
9th Aug 2020 8:00 AM
It was the perfect day for Melbourne Storm to flog the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs 41 to 10.

The skies cleared and the sun came out for the third Storm game at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Saturday August 8.

Added safety measures pay off as crowd rolls in to see Storm

Fans came from far and wide to support both teams and filled more than 4000 seats across the grandstand and the hills.

The added social distancing measures seemed welcomed by many.

Queensland Ambulance Service officers even became part of the action when the ball landed on the roof of their vehicle.

canterbury bulldogs melbourne storm rugby leauge sunshine coast stadium
