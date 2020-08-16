IN PHOTOS: Out and about to enjoy Coast night life

lucy rutherford Full Profile Login to follow

Ocean St was bustling with activity on Saturday night, with plenty keen to make the most of their long weekend.

From friends catching up over a few drinks or families enjoying dinner, the Maroochydore pubs and restaurants had something for everyone.

Elizabeth Moench and Mehmet Doktan had come down from Brisbane and said they loved the relaxed atmosphere of the Coast lifestyle.

Did we catch you out and about?