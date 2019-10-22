Menu
Paddle in Pink 2019: A 'houseboat' paddle for the day.
IN PHOTOS: Plenty made the Noosa River’s pinkest day

Alan Lander
20th Oct 2019 1:00 PM

THEY came, they stood. And only three or four fell off.

The annual Paddle in Pink again attracted hundreds of people — and their dogs — to the fundraiser which raises funds for the National breast Cancer Foundation.It’s a decidedly pink affair, and many are repeat attendees, including Sandra Harding, who has been directly affected by the disease.

Ms Harding is now a stalwart volunteer of every aspect the movement to cure the disease once and for all.

“I got breast cancer in 2007, 12 years ago and just want to find a cure, because I have a daughter; that’s my mission,” she said.

“Yes it was a challenge, but I was a lot younger then — but it takes a whole year and it’s devastating because I went for just a breast scan and was told to have a mastectomy within three weeks.

“It was terrible. I didn’t even have a lump,” she said.

“I just went for a routine scan and that’s why I now say to women please have your breast screens.”

Ms Harding said the Paddle in Pink was an “amazing” fundraiser for breast cancer research “and its thanks to Lachie [of Boardwalk Boat Hire], Lorraine and Laurie Stevens, a wonderful family that came up with the idea.

“Breast cancer touched their family, and they came up with a unique event.”

Paddle in Pink 2019: The Flamingo Team ready at the starting line.
Lachlan said he was “pretty happy” with the event.

“The weather was perfect: nice and warm, almost no wind, that’s exactly what we want.

“I think the most common complaint was it was too hot.

“That’s a good problem to have.

“We hope to raise a lot of money for the National Breast Cancer Foundation,” he said.

And if you were wondering: the best costume award, decided by sponsor SIC Maui, went to Georgia Sharp.

