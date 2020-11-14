Menu
The Bruce Highway has changed a lot between Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast.
IN PHOTOS: State Archive images reveal Coast’s rich history

Ashley Carter
14th Nov 2020 2:30 PM
The Queensland State Archives is taking Queenslanders for a walk down memory lane after releasing hundreds of photos from the 1970s from across the state.

The treasure trove of images gives a look back at the Sunshine Coast years after the region's name was changed from "Near North Coast".

Coast suburbs set to enter million-dollar territory

Old street pictures from Queensland State Archives reveal the Sunshine Coast's history.
The photos show how far the Bruce Highway has come between Brisbane and Gympie.

They also show memorable afternoons spent lazing by the Pumicestone Passage at Caloundra or Bribie Island.

While many things have changed, much remains the same for the Coast lifestyle.

You can view all the images at https://bit.ly/35rUKyc.

