Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gymnasts Ingrid Elliott, Charlotte Chadwick and Molly Baker compete at the Queensland Gymnastic Extravaganza at Caloundra Indoor Sports Stadium. Picture: Matt Collins
Gymnasts Ingrid Elliott, Charlotte Chadwick and Molly Baker compete at the Queensland Gymnastic Extravaganza at Caloundra Indoor Sports Stadium. Picture: Matt Collins
Sport

IN PHOTOS: State’s best gymnasts tumble onto the Coast

Matt Collins
7th Dec 2020 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

More than 2000 gymnasts from across the state will tumble, flip and somersault their way to the Coast this week.

The annual Queensland Gymnastics Extravaganza, held at the Caloundra Indoor Sports Stadium, is showcasing some of the best gymnasts in the country including several Olympic hopefuls.

Photos
View Gallery

From seven-year-old juniors to 50-year-old masters, the state titles attracted athletes from all parts of Queensland.

It was a sea of sparkling Lycra, round offs and forward rolls as a crowd of 200 were witness to some impressive gymnastic talent.

IN PHOTOS: Women’s life saving event 40 years in the making

No manager, no swim: Coast pool may not open for summer

Women’s artistic gymnastics and aerobics manager Rebecca Carter said the week-long event boasted athletes in acrobatics, trampoline, rhythmic gymnastics and aerobics.

The Queensland Gymnastics Extravaganza runs until Monday next week.

caloundra sports complex photo gallery queensland gymnastics
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘The whole f---ing house is gone’: Fire rips business apart

        Premium Content ‘The whole f---ing house is gone’: Fire rips business apart

        Business The owner of a Coast demolition yard destroyed by a massive fire on Sunday morning was adamant he would bounce back from the “devastating” blaze.

        Olympics bid rebooted with high-level talks

        Premium Content Olympics bid rebooted with high-level talks

        News Queensland Olympics bid rebooted with high-level talks

        Pregnant at 13: Mum’s struggles as Christmas pressures rise

        Premium Content Pregnant at 13: Mum’s struggles as Christmas pressures rise

        Community Planning a Christmas meal is unaffordable for Alice and her daughter

        Two new cases in Qld as Hunt issues plea

        Premium Content Two new cases in Qld as Hunt issues plea

        Health Save grandma: Plea for young Aussies to get the jab