IN PHOTOS: State’s best gymnasts tumble onto the Coast

Gymnasts Ingrid Elliott, Charlotte Chadwick and Molly Baker compete at the Queensland Gymnastic Extravaganza at Caloundra Indoor Sports Stadium. Picture: Matt Collins

More than 2000 gymnasts from across the state will tumble, flip and somersault their way to the Coast this week.

The annual Queensland Gymnastics Extravaganza, held at the Caloundra Indoor Sports Stadium, is showcasing some of the best gymnasts in the country including several Olympic hopefuls.

From seven-year-old juniors to 50-year-old masters, the state titles attracted athletes from all parts of Queensland.

It was a sea of sparkling Lycra, round offs and forward rolls as a crowd of 200 were witness to some impressive gymnastic talent.

Women’s artistic gymnastics and aerobics manager Rebecca Carter said the week-long event boasted athletes in acrobatics, trampoline, rhythmic gymnastics and aerobics.

The Queensland Gymnastics Extravaganza runs until Monday next week.