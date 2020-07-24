Menu
A man and a woman have been charged after a firearm, ammunition and drugs were allegedly found in a car at the border checkpoint in Tugun on July 22.
News

IN PHOTOS: Two charged after massive border bust

Jessica Lamb
24th Jul 2020 8:50 AM | Updated: 9:00 AM
A MAN and a woman have been charged after police allegedly busted a haul of drugs and a gun at a Queensland border checkpoint.

Amphetamines and cannabis were allegedly found in the car while a modified pump action shot gun and ammunition were allegedly in a bag in the boot.

Police intercepted the car at the border checkpoint at Tugun about 8.45pm on Wednesday.

A 24-year-old Waterford man has been charged with one count each of unlawful possession of weapons Category D/H/R weapon, offence in relation to unauthorised and prohibited explosives, bringing stolen goods into Queensland, forgery and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

 

He is due to face Southport Magistrates Court on August 19.

A 23-year-old Lismore woman from has been charged with two counts of possessing a dangerous drug (namely amphetamine and cannabis).

She will appear in Southport Magistrates Court on August 21.

Police say investigations are ongoing.

twdcoronavirus tugun twdborder twdcrime twdnews twdpolice
