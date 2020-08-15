Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
WOMEN'S WAY: Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart, Kelly Hannah Carthy, Noosa MP Sandy Bolton, and Carlie Wacker at the Mingle with the Mayor Luncheon.
WOMEN'S WAY: Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart, Kelly Hannah Carthy, Noosa MP Sandy Bolton, and Carlie Wacker at the Mingle with the Mayor Luncheon.
Community

IN PHOTOS: Women frock up for a cause at Mayor’s Luncheon

Matt Collins
15th Aug 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Big smiles, gorgeous outfits and a great cause brought over 100 women together for the Mayor’s Luncheon, raising funds for homeless women on the Coast.

The Mingle with the Mayor event on Friday, August 14 saw 114 women join Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart for a day of inspiration and a good excuse to catch up with old friends.

Photos
View Gallery

Held at Peppers Resort’s View restaurant, the great venue and exceptional food was only overshadowed by a room of leaders coming together to support those who have fallen on tough times.

Speakers Kaz Cook-Langdon, Karen Clarke, Noosa MP Sandy Bolton and a guest from fundraising recipient Campsite Rescue inspired the sold-out crowd with harrowing tales of the region’s homeless.

Cr Stewart said she was proud to see such a large group of women come together in Noosa for a great cause.

“It’s a wonderful celebration of women to raise awareness for some very important issues,” she said.

In her speech to the group, Cr Stewart said now, more than ever, women needed to be there for each other.

“We have to unite and come together as one,” she said.

“It’s so important that we support each other as women and as members of Noosa Shire.

“We are stronger together.”

mayor clare stewart mingle with the mayor noosa mayor peppers resort
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa’s Tri-ing times: Veteran racer says ‘bring it on’

        Premium Content Noosa’s Tri-ing times: Veteran racer says ‘bring it on’

        News Hopes of holding one the Sunshine Coast’s signature sporting and lifestyle events are rising with diehard race fanatics like Scott Braby.

        Pop duo set to sell hidden QLD hideaway

        Pop duo set to sell hidden QLD hideaway

        Celebrity Pop duo The Veronicas are selling their tropical oasis on the Sunshine Coast where...

        Man flees beach after taking photos of young kids

        Premium Content Man flees beach after taking photos of young kids

        News Man seen taking photos of kids at popular beach still not found

        NAMED AND SHAMED: 52 Coast drink, drug drivers

        Premium Content NAMED AND SHAMED: 52 Coast drink, drug drivers

        Crime The people who faced court for driving under the influence this week