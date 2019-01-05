In praise of Keith as he says goodbye to his flock

LAUGHTER was tinged with sadness on Sunday at Tewantin-Noosa Presbyterian Church in Tewantin as worshippers said farewell to the Reverend Keith Mayers.

After 33 years as their minister, Keith has decided to retire and, following the morning service, the people of his congregation met to thank him and his wife, Nell, for their devoted work and share some final time with them.

Keith, 77, was ordained as a minister in 1979 and much of his early work for the church was supervising parishes from Caloundra to Gympie.

"The Uniting Church had been formed two years earlier and we had to decide to join it or stay with the Presbyterian Church,” he said.

"Those who chose to remain Presbyterian on the Coast saw most of their worship centres closed, sold, or taken over by the new Uniting Church.

"Maleny and Caloundra were the only Presbyterian Churches on the Sunshine Coast to remain open, and for the next few years much of our work was rebuilding the church on the Coast.”

In 1986, Keith and Nell came to Tewantin, at the invitation of local Presbyterians for the church to offer services in the district.

Since then the church has been re-established with its own new place of worship, paid for by the congregation, opening in June 2007 on the corner of St Andrew's Dr and Beckman's Rd.

Asked what have been the highlights of his 33 years as minister, Keith said: "the new church building was an achievement by the whole congregation and conducting religious education in schools has been a real joy”.

"Also, visiting and sharing in worship with many people through the years, along with comforting and encouraging folk in their time of loss.

"I would not, however, have achieved any goals or good works if it hadn't been for the Lord, my wife Nell, my family, and the love, commitment, and support of the members of the congregation over the years.”

Session clerk Colin Brown said Keith had been a "living example of putting faith into practice by helping the needy”.

Jim Fagan