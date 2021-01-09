In the box seat to save our wildlife

Noosa Landcare's Ruby Irons with a tree-creeper bird box and her brothers Ben and Dallas with a glossy black cockatoo box and a greater glider box.

A major wildlife restoration project will roll out next month with 64 custom-designed nest boxes set to provide protection for critical species on the Coast.

According to Noosa and District Landcare’s Rachel Lyons, an arborist will carefully install these boxes crafted by the likes of Hollow Log Homes based in the Kenilworth area and the Noosa Men’s Shed in surviving large trees.

Ms Lyons said these boxes will be critical shelter for greater gliders, black glossy cockatoos, tree-creeper birds and powerful owls around the Peregian/Weyba, Cooroibah and Cooloola regions.

She said the fires had taken its toll on the 300 to 400-year-old trees which contain the large hollows required by these bush creatures which these installations would help address.

Alan and Stacey Franks of Hollow Log Homes with a glider box.

Hollow Log Homes is the family-run business run by Alan and Stacey Franks along with their daughter Dominique which has created more 45,000 nest boxes.

“When we started this 27 years ago there wasn’t a lot of science about hollow-dependent species,” Mr Franks said.

He said many of the boxes back then were based on American and European designs that were inappropriate for Australian conditions.

Right at home, possums snuggle in in one of the Franks' nest boxes.

Over the years the Franks have worked with universities and government scientists to establish a comprehensive criteria for nest boxes for native wildlife.

“The first job we did was 200 boxes for Landcare in Maleny and we actually looked at those boxes for two years,” he said,

“We just made them different depths, different sizes different holes and different heights.

That enabled them to stick with most successful designs for specific creatures and these days they have three employees turning these out in their workshed.

“We travel all of Queensland and New South Wales teaching people how to build nest boxes properly,” Mr Franks said.

“It’s important to keep informing people.

“Australia has more hollow dependent species than South Africa, North America and the UK combined, but we have the slowest forming hollows in the world.”

Mr Franks said these do not start to appear in trees until after 100-120 years.

The boxes have been funded from more than $1.8 million allocated by the Wildlife Information and Rescue and Education Service and Australian Landcare.