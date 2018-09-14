Menu
CLASS ACT: Local playwrights are urged to enter one of Noosa's creative talent ventures.
In the frame for national fame

14th Sep 2018 7:25 AM

ENTRIES are now open for the Noosa Arts Theatre National One-Act Playwriting Competition.

Next year will mark its 42nd year of providing a unique opportunity for the three finalist playwrights to see their new work performed on stage at the Noosa Arts Theatre One-Act Play Festival.

This exciting playwriting competition offers a total prize pool of $8000 cash.

The winner of The Eleanor Nimmo Prize for Best Play will take home $5000, second place $2000 and third $1000.

The winner of the Nancy Cato Audience Choice Award will win a cash prize donated by the family of the late Nancy Cato.

Entry forms are available online at www.noosaarts- theatre.org.au.

Entries close on October 1.

The competition is open to residents of all countries, not just Australia.

