In the frame for national fame
ENTRIES are now open for the Noosa Arts Theatre National One-Act Playwriting Competition.
Next year will mark its 42nd year of providing a unique opportunity for the three finalist playwrights to see their new work performed on stage at the Noosa Arts Theatre One-Act Play Festival.
This exciting playwriting competition offers a total prize pool of $8000 cash.
The winner of The Eleanor Nimmo Prize for Best Play will take home $5000, second place $2000 and third $1000.
The winner of the Nancy Cato Audience Choice Award will win a cash prize donated by the family of the late Nancy Cato.
Entry forms are available online at www.noosaarts- theatre.org.au.
Entries close on October 1.
The competition is open to residents of all countries, not just Australia.