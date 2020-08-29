IN THE RACE: Who is running for Noosa in state election

A number of candidates have already begun their state election campaign trail journey for the Noosa seat.

A number of candidates have already begun their state election campaign trail journey for the Noosa seat.

A number of candidates have already began their state election campaigns for the Noosa seat.

Queensland voters will take to the polls on October 31 to decide who they want to lead the way for the next four years.

Sandy Bolton (Independent), incumbent

Independent member for Noosa Sandy Bolton

As the only independent in the current government, Sandy Bolton has been engaged in a wide range of roles including an NDIS project manager for disability service provider Sunshine Butterflies.

She was a founding member of Innovate Noosa, a director of the four local Bendigo Community Banks and community advisory council member of the Sunshine Coast Primary Health Network.

The former Noosa councillor has lived, worked and raised her three children in the Noosa community for more than 25 years.

James Blevin (LNP)

Noosa LNP candidate James Blevin in Africa.

Zimbabwean-born Noosa LNP candidate James Blevin moved to the Sunshine Coast in 2003 after growing up in a country influenced by corruption, racial tension, and violence.

James went to school and university on the Sunshine Coast and, together with his wife Sammy, has built charities that support conservation of wildlife and the environment.

James now works as a senior audit manager, where he helps local businesses in corporate governance, strategy, risk, and financial matters.

Rhonda Prescott (Queensland Greens)

Queensland Greens candidate for state Noosa seat Rhonda Prescott.

Growing up in rural Aotearoa, New Zealand, Rhonda Prescott worked a variety of jobs before pursuing a career as an accountant.

Moving to Noosa nearly 25 years ago, Ms Prescott grew increasingly concerned about the protection of the environment after studying business ethics at university.

A Greens member since 2001, Ms Prescott believes there is no time to waste to take action to reduce emissions and halt human-made climate change.

Mark Denham (Labor)

Mark Denham, Labor.

Mark Denham has served Noosa as a paramedic for more than 30 years, and lobbied for the delivery of the Tewantin Ambulance Station for his community.

He has been a frontline responder in Noosa’s coronavirus pandemic effort and is lining up once more to try to improve the state’s political health at a local level.

Mark is an active supporter of the Sunshine Coast Autism Support Group, “A Little Sparkles”, and also supports Variety Australia.

Mark and his wife live in Cooroibah and raised 4 children who attended Tewantin State School and Sunshine Beach High.