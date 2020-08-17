IN THE RED: $3.8m bridge overspend explained

A senior Noosa Council staffer has been asked to explain why construction of the $3.8 million Orealla Cres bridge replacement at Sunrise Beach was 28 per cent over budget at the end of the financial year.

Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie was keen to know why the new overpass on David Low Way, which is still under construction, was one of a series of red crosses on last financial year’s project listings.

Council asset planning manager Bryan O’Connor said the overspend meant the budget for the project had been exceeded.

Bridging funds for Sunrise’s $3.8 million road fix

Mr O’Connor said staff were unable to do a budget review, which would have normally taken place in March/April, when COVID-19 was gripping council’s attention and resources.

The council had originally budgeted $1.76 million for the year but had actually spent $2.07 million, or 128 per cent of the budget.

Mr O’Connor said regular reviews were used for finding additional funding if required and then adjusting the budget allocations. He said the over-budgeting would be addressed at a council review next month.

Mayor Clare Stewart asked if these figures meant the bridge was over budget by 28 per cent.

Mr O’Connor said while the budget was on target for the two years, “we’ve spent more on the lead up than we had planned”.

He hoped to still bring the project for the estimated outlay.

Despite the testing times of the coronavirus pandemic impacting more than three months of the year, the Noosa Council has still been able to deliver $25.9 million of its 112 capital works budget projects.

“This is a significant result in the current environment,” Mr O’Connor said.

Getting a move on with the Sunrise Bridge replacement on David Low Way.

However Councillor Joe Jurisevic noted at the services committee meeting the council workforce and contracts had failed to reached its target of 90 per cent of the program complete coming in at 84 per cent.

“It is important to note that there are $5.7 million in outstanding commitments,” Mr O’Connor said.

“This amount not only reflects those projects currently being delivered, but also new contracts awarded for the 2020/21 financial year capital program.”

Councillors were told the council often committed more funds during off-peak tourist times of the year because there were less people about who would be impacted by works like road construction.

The Noosa Heads Weyba Rd bridge construction, which was budgeted for $154,000, actually came in six per cent under budget with a final cost of $145,000.

The Noosa Aquatic Centre roof replacement came in at 67 per cent over budget with a final build cost of $410,000, however the overall building upgrades came in at more than 10 per cent under a budget of $621,000. This was a saving of more than $80,000.