In tune with his classes as Brendan hit teaching high notes

MASTER CLASS: Teacher Brendan Burgess with one of his tuned in classes at Sunshine Beach.

WHEN nationally awarded teacher Brendan Burgess invites Jack Johnson musically into his classrooms at Sunshine Beach State High, it's never wasting time.

Brendan knows the super cool surfer-singer's laidback vibes and lyrics, to tunes like Wasting Time, set the scene for better learning outcomes as Jack reveals: If we already knew everything that everybody knows, we would have nothing to learn tonight.

"The teacher needs to build an environment so the kids are happy and comfortable there,” Brendan said.

"I do that through the physical environment, pictures and creative things on the walls, but also through music in the class,” said Brendan who is one of 19 teachers chosen from 1450 community nominations for the Australian Scholarships Group National Excellence in Teaching Awards.

"For many years I've played background music while the kids are working - anything from Jack Johnson, Donavon Frankenreiter ... mellow surf music is good here.

"Also I have guitars and things around the classroom so there are times when we can bring music into a lesson and have some fun.

"I firmly believe for the kids to be successful, they need to enjoy their schooling.”

Brendan, who has co-authored two text books, teaches the all-important transition period that is Year 7 in English and humanities and generally a Year 12 class as well.

"It keeps my hand in, so I know what the end product should be for the kids that I'm teaching in Year 7.

"You need to listen to the students of each class. What I really believe is, that each class has its own individual identity or sub-culture in a class.”

Brendan said every class would end up completely different with their own set of values and different attitudes.

"I really work hard to mould that culture into one where they will really value success.” The father of two has been teaching for nearly 30 years and has been at Sunshine High for 20 years this year.

Brendan has also run the school talent quest for about 10 years.

"I do play a bit myself and I'm currently trying to record an album which is fun. It's a great thing to be nominated, because it comes from the students and the parent and it's a real honour.”

Award judges said Brendan meets the needs of individual students through encouraging students to attend after-school tutorials, personal advice and developing a creative writing homework booklet.