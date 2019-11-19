Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
This kid did not give up.
This kid did not give up.
Soccer

Incredible soccer photo goes viral

19th Nov 2019 9:34 AM

A PHOTOGRAPH highlighting the incredible size difference between two soccer players in an under-15 match in the Netherlands was widely circulated online this week and followed by the standard jokes.

"What a great picture of a son and his father", "I was watching this game … it was truly a wonderful moment when this player scored and celebrated with his wife and daughter", "that man's been through two divorces".

No doubt 14-year-old centreback David Easmon, who plays for Ajax and is highly rated by many at the Dutch giant, is a monster of a kid.

Sparta O15 - Ajax O15

Posted by John Groeneweg on Saturday, 16 November 2019

 

But there was another snap by photographer John Groeneweg that didn't get the same attention - and it should have.

Easmon's opponent, who plays for Sparta, might have lost the match 6-2, but he had one moment of glory he should put on a poster and hang in his room.

Sparta O15 - Ajax O15

Posted by John Groeneweg on Saturday, 16 November 2019

After seeing the first image there's no way you would think Easmon should get beaten to a header. But he did.

Size isn't everything.

ajax david easmon football soccer sparta
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Noosa's best breakfast spot

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Noosa's best breakfast spot

        Offbeat From beachside bistros to hinterland cafes, there are some wonderful breakfast locations around the Noosa region and we’re on the hunt to find the best.

        Council struggles to fill key project roles

        premium_icon Council struggles to fill key project roles

        Council News Retaining a highly skilled workforce in Noosa is proving to be a difficult...

        What authorities don't want you to know in times of crisis

        What authorities don't want you to know in times of crisis

        Politics Authorities not telling us all we need to know in times of crisis.

        A new online era: More for you every day of the week

        A new online era: More for you every day of the week

        News We’ve been telling the stories of Noosa for more than 50 years.