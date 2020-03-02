Menu
Rescue of missing woman Barbara Marincic
News

INCREDIBLE: Missing elderly woman found knee-deep in mud

Steph Allen
2nd Mar 2020 2:30 PM | Updated: 5:18 PM
MISSING woman Barbara Marincic has been found alive after four days of search efforts around the Yalboroo area.

A CQ Rescue helicopter was flying over the first search area, which had been extended, about noon when they spotted Ms Marincic laying in a cane field.

Rescue officers landed the chopper and trudged through knee-deep mud to retrieve Ms Marincic.

She was flown to Mackay Base Hospital about 1.45pm.

It comes after an increasingly desperate search for Ms Marincic which included police dive squad crews, SES, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and rural property owners.

Mackay Police District Inspector Ian Haughton yesterday said the dive squad arrived on Sunday.

He said the squads were searching private properties in areas of interest where water ranged from four inches to a couple of feet in depth.

