A baby elephant has been saved by a man who performed emergency CPR after the calf was hit by a motorbike on a Thai roadside.
Pets & Animals

Incredible moment elephant saved by CPR

by Phoebe Loomes
23rd Dec 2020 12:57 PM

A baby elephant hit by a motorbike has been saved by an emergency worker who performed CPR on the calf on a Thai roadside.

A video of Mana Srivate giving chest compressions to the elephant as it lay injured on the road has now gone viral around the world. The elephant was eventually revived and was able to stand after about 10 minutes, according to a report from Reuters.

Mana Srivate, who was off duty when he came across the injured animal, said he had performed resuscitations multiple times in the past, but this was the first time he had worked on an elephant.

He said he came across the scene while off duty on a road trip on Sunday night.

"It's my instinct to save lives, but I was worried the whole time because I can hear the mother and other elephants calling for the baby," he said in a phone call after the rescue.

"I assumed where an elephant heart would be located based on human theory and a video clip I saw online.

"When the baby elephant starting to move, I almost cried."

The video also shows Mr Srivate's colleagues assisting the motorbike rider after the crash, who escaped without suffering any serious injuries.

The young mammal had been with its herd in the province of Chanthaburi in Thailand's east.

After about 10 minutes the baby was able to stand and was taken for treatment, according to reports. It was then returned to the site of the crash in the hopes its herd would return to find it. When the calf cried out, the herd returned for the baby elephant.

Originally published as Incredible moment elephant saved by CPR

