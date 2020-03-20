Surf’s up! Incredible surfing photos you can’t miss

A postcard perfect barrel wave from a "secret spot" on Australia's Gold Coast is one of many photographs selected as a finalist in this year's Nikon Surf Photo and Video of the Year Awards.

Photographer Travis Johnson submitted a photo titled "Froth Monster", which features Harry the grom on the Goldie in Queensland.

The annual awards, run by Nikon Australia and Surfing Australia, invites local surf photographers and videographers of all levels to capture their best moments out in the ocean.

Other finalists' photos capture surfers in tube riding in spectacular form.

‘Froth Monster’ depicts Harry the grom at a secret spot on the Gold Coast. Picture: Travis Johnson

‘Jack in a Box’. Surfer Jack Robinson gritting his teeth and holding his line through a deadly section in remote Western Australia. Picture: Tom Pearsall

A zen scene. Shipsterns Bluff during sunset Picture: Stu Gibson



Photographer Ren McGann was chosen for his image titled "Free Fall", which shows the moment a surfer is mid-air as he is lifted off his board while on the outside of a crashing wave.

A panel of 10 high-profile judges from within the surfing industry, including seven-time world surfing champion Stephanie Gilmore chose the best surfing photos and videos submissions based on innovation and creativity, dramatic effect and sensory impact, uniqueness and composition.

‘An unusual relationship.’ On a deadly wave where most would be in their critical survival stance, Matahi Drollet seems to be greeting an old friend. Picture: Tom Pearsall

‘I can't hear you’. Mick Corbett at The Right. Picture: Jamie Scott

‘Breathing’. Surfer Scott Whip Dennis as seen from a perspective deep behind the surfer, riding the barrel. Picture: Simon Punch

Nikon Australia General Manager John Young said there was an increase in submissions this year as they competition gathered pace.

"We are proud to continue our support in celebrating the breathtaking stories captured by our talented surf photographers and videographers for the eighth year running," he said.

The winner of the 2020 Nikon Surf Photo of the Year Award will receive a Nikon Z 7.

Surfing Australia CEO Chris Mater said the awards were an important moment on the surfing calendar.

"The awards are a hugely important event on our calendar because they give the Australian surfing community a chance to honour our best, whether it be in the water competing or behind a lens," he said.

"Inducting our latest Hall of Fame member is always a massive moment we cherish."

The winners of the Nikon Surf Photo and Video of the Year awards will be announced on March 25.

‘Free Fall’. A moment’s hesitation on wave never ends well. Picture: Ren McGann

‘The Right’. No matter how many trips you take, some waves stand out from the rest. Picture: Ren McGann

‘Gun Barrel Highway’. Local shredder Kael Walsh shot in Western Australia. Picture: Peter Jovic

‘In the thick of it’. Brad Norris at The Right. Picture: Jamie Scott

‘Warrior’. A motion blur photo of a surfer riding a wave at, Bronte Beach in Sydney. Picture: Gergo Rugli

‘No Looking Back’. That Indian Ocean swell. Picture: Peter Jovic

Originally published as Incredible surfing photos you can't miss