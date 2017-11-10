Independent claims pole ballot position

TOP OF THE LIST: Sandy Bolton celebrates drawing pole position on the ballot paper, with her partner, Ian Schuback.

JUST as one big race ended on Tuesday, the field for another big race was being called.

And the result of that call "rekindled” independent candidate Sandy Bolton's hopes as she drew first place on the ballot card for the seat of Noosa at the Saturday, November 25 election.

"I've never (even) won a raffle,” Ms Bolton said.

"And I had a sense, as I said to Glen, of deja vu from the mayoralty when Tony (Wellington) and I were standing together, and we looked at one another and said 'we don't win raffles'”

Mr Wellington duly went on to win the mayoralty in 2016.

Is there much advantage in the number one spot?

"I don't think so; the electorate is very savvy and switched on,” Ms Bolton said.

"They put their votes to Noosa's (well-being).”

But she was hopeful, after coming second in the mayoral race against Cr Wellington.

"Maybe this time I'll be the bride instead of the bridesmaid,” Ms Bolton quipped.

The only two women in the race for the seat of Noosa took out the first two places on the card, with One Nation candidate Eve Whiteside drawing second.

Fellow Independent Aaron White took the back of the field, at number seven in the draw.

"I'm lucky last - but having seen the council voting and seen the number of forward donkeys (votes) and reverse donkeys, while the front donkey's better, the reverse one is worth a couple of percent too,” Mr White said.

"I'll be saying to people 'start from the bottom and work up'.”