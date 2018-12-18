Menu
Login
It’s understood investigators were looking for files.
It’s understood investigators were looking for files.
Politics

Corruption investigators ‘raid’ NSW Labor

18th Dec 2018 1:58 PM

THE Independent Commission Against Corruption has reportedly raided the NSW Labor Party headquarters in Sydney as part of an ongoing investigation.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, it's understood investigators arrived at the Sussex Street offices where they were looking for records.

NSW ICAC couldn't confirm the raid on the NSW Labor headquarters.
NSW ICAC couldn't confirm the raid on the NSW Labor headquarters.

A spokeswoman for NSW ICAC told news.com.au it could not comment on operational matters - meaning it couldn't confirm the raid.

It comes as senior Labor Party officials have gathered in Adelaide for the ALP National Conference.

More to come.

corruption investigation labor nsw politics raid

Top Stories

    Don't miss the wave on 2019 surf festival

    Don't miss the wave on 2019 surf festival

    News Grab your longboard and hit the waves for the 2019 Noosa Festival of Surfing

    Grand gift in need of a new home

    Grand gift in need of a new home

    News Cherry to say goodbye to sentimental gift

    The wheels of the free bus going round and round in Noosa

    The wheels of the free bus going round and round in Noosa

    News Council launches Go Noosa transport trial

    Jamison striking top study chord for creative pathway

    Jamison striking top study chord for creative pathway

    News Noosa's Jamison looking for creative study

    Local Partners