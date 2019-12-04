Independent school’s unique approach delivers results

A UNIQUE approach to teaching could be the key for Queensland students achieving success, not just focusing on results according to one of the state's top educators.

St Paul's School have bucked the trend with a unique approach to education, not focusing merely on test results but still beat the national average for Year 9 results in all Naplan categories in 2018.

St Paul's Anglican School year 10 students Sameel Deoji, Hayley Dean, and Max Brand, Bald Hills. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

School Headmaster and 2018 non-government school principal of the year Dr Paul Browning said the Brisbane school had created a unique teaching and learning methodology called "Realms of Thinking", which focuses on a student's overall development.

"It helps each student master the basics while also growing their capacity to ask better questions, develop empathy navigate failure and spark their imaginations," he said.

Dr Browning said this year's PISA results were concerning, but not everything comes down to tests and results.

"I urge policymakers to listen to the views of educators and teachers as current strategies to arrest the decline clearly aren't working," he said.

"That said, we also need to remember these tests don't measure dispositions that are vital for the success of a young person, like their character, their capacity of creativity, or their ability to think like an entrepreneur."