Indian stars investigated over $118 bill

The Indian cricket team may have become embroiled in a coronavirus biosecurity breach after engaging with a fan in a Melbourne restaurant.

Cricket tragic Navaldeep Singh spotted Indian squad members Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini dining in a restaurant on Friday afternoon.

While boasting about the encounter on social media, Singh claimed Pant "hugged" him after he generously paid their $118.69 restaurant bill.

As of Saturday afternoon, Singh's video has registered more than 177,000 views on Twitter.As reported by The Daily Telegraph's Ben Horne, Cricket Australia's strict biosecurity guidelines dictate players should only dine in public outdoors, but the Indian quintet is seemingly indoors without masks.

According to the report, the incident would be examined by CA, but ultimately it was a matter for the The Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Bc mere saamne waale table par gill pant sharma saini fuckkkkkk pic.twitter.com/yQUvdu3shF — Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) January 1, 2021

The Sydney Morning Herald's Andrew Wu identified the restaurant was Secret Kitchen, a noodles and BBQ restaurant at Chadstone Shopping Centre.

He added that the BCCI had launched an investigation into the New Year's Day meal and that it would review the video but had declined to comment further.

The fan went back to Twitter as his video went viral to try to shut down the investigation.

"Clarification - Pant never hugged me it was all said in excitement we maintained social distance all thru:) Apologies for miscommunication," Singh wrote on Twitter.

As the number of COVID-19 cases rises and state borders shut, CA is desperately working to ensure the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and Big Bash League can proceed without a hitch.

Last month, Brisbane Heat captain Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence were investigated by CA after coming in close contact with members of the public.

The Heat were fined $50,000, with $20,000 suspended for the remainder of the season.

The third Test between Australian and India is scheduled to commence at the SCG on Thursday, January 7.

Both squads are expected to fly up to Sydney from Melbourne on Monday.

Originally published as Indian stars investigated over $118 bill

Navaldeep Singh's random act of kindness.