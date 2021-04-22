Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
India, the biggest producer of generic drugs, has been unable to meet demand for antiviral medication.
India, the biggest producer of generic drugs, has been unable to meet demand for antiviral medication.
News

India's coronavirus shortages spur black market for oxygen

22nd Apr 2021 3:44 PM

As Poonam Sinha fought for her life, her distraught son found himself fending off black marketeers for coronavirus drugs after the Indian hospital treating her ran out of supplies.

He finally located a pharmacist who said the drug could only be found on the black market, and offered to source it for an eye-popping 100,000 rupees ($1,340), over 30 times its usual price and three times the average monthly salary for an Indian white-collar worker.

Originally published as India's Covid-19 shortages spur black market for drugs, oxygen

coronavirus india

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Patient, 93, left waiting as Premier grandstands

        Premium Content Patient, 93, left waiting as Premier grandstands

        Health The son of a 93-year-old nursing home resident kept waiting for four hours with a broken hip has lashed the Premier and Health Minister over their priorities.

        What they said: Captains, coaches react to big deciders

        Premium Content What they said: Captains, coaches react to big deciders

        Soccer See what St Teresa’s and St John’s leaders said about the clash

        Coast woman’s new lease on life after COVID-19 redundancy

        Premium Content Coast woman’s new lease on life after COVID-19 redundancy

        Lifestyle A Sunshine Coast woman who turned to her spiritual side in a surprising career...

        Cleaner loads bra with doctors’ scripts to fuel drug habit

        Premium Content Cleaner loads bra with doctors’ scripts to fuel drug habit

        Crime Dale Jessica Freeman sneaks doctors’ scripts to fuel drug addiction