Indigenous ‘fount’ of wisdom bubbles into town

ON TAP: Noosa tourists filling up at the new station.

TOURISM Noosa in collaboration with Noosa Council and Unity Water has purchased, painted and installed an ‘O Initiative Water Fountain’ at the Hastings Street Visitor Information Centre, putting the spotlight on reducing plastic waste in our region.

The fountain is a project of the O Initiative, a movement to change the way we drink water in public spaces with the goal to reduce the one million disposable plastic water bottles that end up in landfill, our rivers, waterways and oceans each year in Australia.

Local contemporary indigenous artist Bianca Beetson was commissioned to design and paint an original Noosa essence water theme onto the water fountain, celebrating Noosa’s indigenous heritage.

“Wantina is the traditional Kabi Kabi word for Noosa Heads which can be interpreted as meaning hill or rising up,” Bianca said.

“I have interpreted this in the design through the representation of the waterlines (pink wavy lines) on the fountain.

“The pink lines represent the ocean and the connected rivers and waterways around the Noosa region, while also representing my matriarchal bloodline and connection to country.

“The surrounding colours represent the Noosa landscape, various native flora and fauna representing the colours of the map of Aboriginal Australia.

“These colours also draw on the energy and vibe of summertime in Noosa and in particular, Hastings Street – the vibrancy of the people, surfboards, towels, shopfronts, animals and movement.”

The O Water Fountains are all about transforming drinking fountains into public art “and we are delighted to be the fifth location in the world to have one of the fountains”, Tourism Noosa’s Juanita Bloomfield said.

“The installation provides the perfect mechanism to showcase Noosa’s commitment to becoming a plastic free destination,” she said.

Councillor Joe Jurisevic said” “The water fountain was a wonderful addition and compliments Council’s ongoing commitment to providing water bottle refilling stations throughout Noosa to remove the reliance on single-use plastic water bottles”.

Unity Water Executive Manager Customer and Community Katherine Gee from Unity Water said: “The O Fountain is a creative and attractive way to encourage people to refill their reusable water bottles and ditch single-use plastics”.

“We’re really proud of our Water on Tap initiative and this is one of 13 public water refill stations around Noosa where the community can fill up for free,” she said.