Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Woman pleads guilty to $40k fraud
Woman pleads guilty to $40k fraud
Crime

Indigenous leader pleads guilty to $40k fraud

by Kara Sonter
10th Nov 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Former board member of south west Queensland indigenous people's organisation Mandandanji Limited Raylene Manns, 59, today pleaded guilty to one count of obtaining financial advantage for self after she wrongfully claimed $42,623.14 in social security payments over the court of four years.

The court heard Manns, who grew up in Roma, had at times made false declarations of her income, leading to inflated government payments.

The court heard despite the fraud, Manns was a well-respected member of her community who "will be active in the community until the day she dies," according to her defence lawyer who fought to keep her from spending time in jail.

The court heard it was government data matching technology that exposed Manns' fraudulent claims.

A regretful Manns was sentenced to six months' jail however would serve no actual time in custody, while also undertaking a two-year good behaviour bond.

 

 

 

Originally published as Indigenous leader pleads guilty to $40k fraid

More Stories

court crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council says no need to jettison private jetty

        Premium Content Council says no need to jettison private jetty

        Council News Owners of a prestige canal home in Noosa who want permission to bulk up their jetty have not got everyone onside as their proposal goes before council.

        Former media boss leaps into new role

        Premium Content Former media boss leaps into new role

        Business A popular event management powerhouse on the Sunshine Coast has a new partner and...

        What powered Lions to a fourth premiership

        Premium Content What powered Lions to a fourth premiership

        Soccer Noosa captain Sam Nickolls believes pride and morale have proven key facets behind...

        Origin coach tackles emotions before Coast blockbuster

        Premium Content Origin coach tackles emotions before Coast blockbuster

        Rugby League For some players of the Queensland Women’s State of Origin team, Friday night will...