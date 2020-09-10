Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An investigation has been launched after an Indigenous woman died in police custody in a watchhouse today. A report is being prepared for the coroner.
An investigation has been launched after an Indigenous woman died in police custody in a watchhouse today. A report is being prepared for the coroner.
News

Indigenous woman dies in police custody

by Thomas Chamberlin
10th Sep 2020 2:33 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has died in Brisbane's police watchhouse today.

Police have confirmed they are investigating and are preparing a report for the coroner.

Police are expected to issue a statement shortly.

The Courier-Mail has been told the woman who died is 49 years old and is Indigenous.

She is understood to have had previous undisclosed health issues.

The woman was arrested on Sunday.

It's understood she appeared in court on Monday and was remanded in custody and was listed to go to a correctional centre.

CCTV footage will be reviewed as part of the investigation.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed paramedics were called to the watchhouse today but declined to comment further.

 

Originally published as Indigenous woman dies in police custody in Brisbane

death in custody police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coaches reveal Tigers to star in AFL finals

        Premium Content Coaches reveal Tigers to star in AFL finals

        News In a first for the AFL club, the Noosa Tigers will be cheering on all four senior teams in the final series. Here are the players who will lead them to victory.

        No car safe in man’s alleged crime spree

        Premium Content No car safe in man’s alleged crime spree

        Crime Man allegedly tried to break into more than 100 cars on Coast

        Urgent river health fix likely to take ‘decades’

        Premium Content Urgent river health fix likely to take ‘decades’

        News River’s threatened benthick layers impacted for years to come

        Man jailed for high speed retaliation attack

        Premium Content Man jailed for high speed retaliation attack

        Crime Man who drove car within metre of hitting someone has been jailed