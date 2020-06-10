Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Indonesia has reported its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases for a second successive day, with 1241 new infections.
Indonesia has reported its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases for a second successive day, with 1241 new infections.
Health

Indonesia has biggest rise in virus cases

10th Jun 2020 8:51 PM

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indonesia has surpassed 34,000 as the country reported its biggest single-day rise for the second day in a row.

The number of cases rose by 1241, taking the national tally to 34,316, the health ministry said on Wednesday. The ministry reported 1043 new infections the previous day.

Thirty-six additional deaths overnight brought the number of known fatalities since the start of the pandemic to 1959.

Authorities have ramped up testing in recent days, meaning more cases are being detected.

Indonesia began gradually reopening the economy and public life at the weekend, allowing people to travel to work and perform group prayers after being largely confined to their homes for more than two months.

The country's largest budget carrier, Lion Air, resumed operations on Wednesday after the transport ministry relaxed restrictions to allow airlines to increase seating to 70 per cent of capacity, from a previous 50 per cent.

Originally published as Indonesia has biggest rise in virus cases

coronavirus indonesia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Health update: Priority now for expanded emergency services

        premium_icon Health update: Priority now for expanded emergency services

        News Noosa MP wants bigger emergency service while Mayor positive about securing a 10-year health care lease.

        Why shark attacks should not deter us from the beach

        premium_icon Why shark attacks should not deter us from the beach

        Environment Australia's oceans are a far safer environment than our roads

        The pies have it: Servo bakery wins councillor support

        premium_icon The pies have it: Servo bakery wins councillor support

        News Councillors have an appetite for supporting freshly baked food at a local...

        Cash for needy: Locals don’t miss a Hoofbeat

        premium_icon Cash for needy: Locals don’t miss a Hoofbeat

        News Doonan’s Hoofbeats Sanctuary has its options covered as volunteers not only provide...