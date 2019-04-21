Indulge in our native bush food

FORAGE: Acclaimed chef Scott Pickett will feature at a unique event at this year's Noosa Food and Wine Festival.

DISCOVER the art of foraging, learn about native Australian ingredients and indigenous flavours and enjoy intimate conversations with some of Australia's leading chefs at two unique events as part of the Noosa Food and Wine Festival.

As we countdown to the festival, this year's event is delivering some exciting events beyond the beach and never seen before in Noosa - The Underground Collective and Modern Australia.

The Underground Collective. on Friday, May 17 from 12.00pm and will be a intimate and immersive experience of gastronomic discovery, alongside nationally acclaimed Alla Wolf-Tasker, Jo Barrett, Matt Moran, Scott Pickett and Zeb Gilbert.

Nestled in the foothills of a local Noosa farm and focusing on seasonal, small scale producers, this progressive lunch with wine pairings will highlight root vegetables and ingredients from the earth set to be in season.

Curated in collaboration with Wasabi Noosa, Alla, Matt, Scott, Jo and Zeb will share their love and admiration for great producers, both local and across Australia, with plenty of shared conversations.

The four course menu has been curated by each chef.

Entrée: Alla Wolf-Tasker - Smoked Skipton eel, Istra pancetta, beets and sweet shallots from the Lakehouse Daylesford farm.

Main: Matt Moran - Duck, red wine, cauliflower, salted grapes.

Dessert: Scott Pickett - Pavlova with mango and passionfruit.

Cheese course: Jo Barratt.

Modern Australia is taking place on Friday, May 18 at noon in the Noosa hinterland and will be an authentic lunch experience infused with the unique flavours of the Australian bush.

Learn from the world's most ancient culture as you forage and dine with a new wave of modern food pioneers - Harvest Newrybar's head chef Alastair Waddell, resident forager and pioneer of the Australian Bushfood industry Peter Hardwick, Jaaning Tree's Clayton Donovan and your host and MC, Orana's Jock Zonfrillo.

Alastair's root to stem cooking philosophy along with his passion for wild and native ingredients perfectly complements Clayton's approach to menu design for this daytime gathering.

Drawing on native Australian ingredients and flavours indigenous to the Noosa Hinterland, coupled with local and regional ingredients, diners will join Peter for insightful conversation on foraging and learning first hand where their lunch flavours originated.

Set on the ground of a local hinterland farm, curated in collaboration with Wasabi Noosa and supported by local producers and growers, this new addition to the festival is one not to be missed!

The menu for Modern Australia includes:

Canapés: served with 2017 Brown Brothers Limited Release Prosecco.

Entrée: Humptydoo barramundi cured in green ant gin, finger lime, coastal succulents with 2018 Brown Brothers Limited Release Albarino.

Main: Kangaroo loin smoked in paperbark, Petes pickled mushrooms, garlic stem vinaigrette, wild foraged greens, local young vegetables served with 2018 Brown Brothers Limited Release Malbec.

Dessert: - Charred kelp caramel cream, roasted bunya cone syrup, macadamia served with 2012 Brown Brothers Patricia Nobel Riesling.

Tickets for the Underground Collective and Modern Australia cost $249 with bookings via www, noosafoodandwine.com.au