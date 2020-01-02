Menu
SOLD: The Coolum Beach property sold at auction for $1.2 million. Photo: Contributed
Property

Industrial property snapped up for $1.21m at auction

Staff writer
2nd Jan 2020 10:00 AM
AN INTERSTATE investor has snapped up a Coolum Beach industrial property for $1.21 million under the hammer.

Located at 100 Link Cres, the asset has 942sq m of site area and a metal decking shed with hardstand on three sides.

Ray White Commercial Noosa and Sunshine Coast North Property consultant Tracey Ryan marketed and sold the property that was occupied by the same two tenants for a number of years.

Ms Ryan said after four years of working with the interstate owners, the property was brought to the market as an auction campaign.

Ms Ryan says the warehouse has great design features. Photo: Contributed
"There was significant interest from local and interstate investors with an offer prior to auction and inspections from several interstate buyers," she said.

"There were six bidders at auction with some competitive bidding and the property was secured by an interstate investor on a 6.8 per cent yield, with several disappointed buyers post auction."

Ms Ryan said the industrial warehouse had many good design features, including roller doors on three sides and covered driveways on two sides.

"The functional design has ensured that the two tenants, TR Motors and Hardarc Engineering, have remained in the building for 10 years with additional lease terms of three and five years remaining," she said.

"Currently returning $86,000 net, this one ticked all the boxes."

