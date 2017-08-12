26°
Industry experts to host Business Success Workshop

11th Aug 2017 5:21 AM
BETTER BUSINESS: Business Success Workshop co-founders David Bell (left) and Michael Weston (right) with Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington.
BETTER BUSINESS: Business Success Workshop co-founders David Bell (left) and Michael Weston (right) with Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington.

HE HAS the Midas touch - turning a small business into a multi-million dollar empire - and now Michael Weston wants to share the secrets of his success.

The now-retired businessman, who launched Budget Direct and calls Noosa home, said the key to a successful business was drawing a roadmap.

"If you were driving from Brisbane to Sydney, you would plan your trip and if, along the way, there's a road block you don't throw in the towel, you just change direction,” Mr Weston said.

"In business, road blocks can be market changes, new competition... just having a road map makes a huge difference to running a business.”

Mr Weston said many people who buy a small business, or start one, have the technical skills but they don't necessarily have the business skills.

He is teaming up with another successful Noosa businessman, David Bell, to host the Business Success Workshop where they will help business owners develop a strategic plan (or road map) and put them on the path to success.

"I don't mean a business plan. A strategic plan is different. This is where they want to go and how they see themselves getting there,” Mr Weston explained.

"To me there's nothing sadder than someone who's taken a big chunk of their life savings to start a business and naively lost it.”

If your business could benefit from Mr Weston's expertise, the Business Success Workshop is being held on September 12.

The workshop is limited to 4-5 businesses. Cost is $145 for CCIQ Noosa members and $195 for non-members.

To register, email info@bswnoosa.com or go to www.bswnoosa.com.

Topics:  business business mentoring noosa business success workshop

