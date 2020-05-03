Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Kyle Devine-Hewitt, Deb Cleary, Natalie Cooper, Glenn Butcher, Emma Elliott, Nicole Branch and Dilip Kumar with a few of the 2000 calico bags Rio Tinto donated to the hospital for health workers' uniforms.
Kyle Devine-Hewitt, Deb Cleary, Natalie Cooper, Glenn Butcher, Emma Elliott, Nicole Branch and Dilip Kumar with a few of the 2000 calico bags Rio Tinto donated to the hospital for health workers' uniforms.
Business

Industry giant joins cause for healthcare workers

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd May 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RIO Tinto has made a donation of calico bags to support Gladstone's frontline workers.

The industry giant donated 2000 of the bags to Gladstone Hospital.

Communities and communications manager Kylie Devine-Hewitt said it was a small way the company could partner with the community during the pandemic.

"We saw it as a good opportunity for us to help in a small way," Ms Devine-Hewitt said.

"Our Gladstone healthcare workers are essential to support services so we were only too happy to help."

The donation was part of Rio Tinto's Here for Gladstone fund.

coronavirus coronavirusgladstone gladstone hospital healthcare workers
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your guide to what’s open in Noosa this Labour Day

        premium_icon Your guide to what’s open in Noosa this Labour Day

        News Monday is a public holiday in Queensland but here’s your guide to what Noosa businesses will be open.

        Don’t confuse ‘responsible investing’, lawyer says

        premium_icon Don’t confuse ‘responsible investing’, lawyer says

        Money ‘What will the economy look like once we get to the other side of this pandemic and...

        Mercer is one out of the box like her dad

        premium_icon Mercer is one out of the box like her dad

        News Jordan Mercer was recently immortalised on Nutri Grain cereal packs just like her...

        How you can still spoil mum this year

        premium_icon How you can still spoil mum this year

        News Mother’s Day is fast approaching and although there will be restrictions on how you...