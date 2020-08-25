Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A major police investigation is underway after a one-year-old boy was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.
A major police investigation is underway after a one-year-old boy was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.
Crime

Infant in critical condition as crime scene declared

by Elise Williams
25th Aug 2020 7:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A major police investigation is underway at a South Brisbane apartment complex after a one-year-old boy was rushed to hospital in a critical condition Monday afternoon.

Police on Tuesday declared a crime scene at the River Plaza Apartments in South Brisbane.

A police spokesman told The Courier-Mail on Monday the incident remained under investigation.

"A crime scene was established after a one-year-old boy was taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital at 2pm yesterday. The matter was referred to police by hospital staff," the spokesman said.

Originally published as Infant in critical condition, crime scene declared

child abuse crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘She never gave up’: Friend’s heartache after Aysha’s death

        Premium Content ‘She never gave up’: Friend’s heartache after Aysha’s death

        Community IN PHOTOS: A friend who is devastated to know she will never see Aysha Baty light up a room again believes she would’ve fought until her last breath.

        State facing up to a new normal

        Premium Content State facing up to a new normal

        Health Consider wearing a mask if social distancing not possible

        IN PHOTOS: Australia’s largest super yacht stops by

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Australia’s largest super yacht stops by

        Trend setting You can rent the 54m yacht for a cool $495,000 a week. SEE PHOTOS HERE

        Jobs on the line as Coast bank closes doors

        Premium Content Jobs on the line as Coast bank closes doors

        Business Long-time customers disappointed over closure of Coast branch