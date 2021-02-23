Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
INFESTATION: One Pratten resident woke to mice running through his shoeboxes.
INFESTATION: One Pratten resident woke to mice running through his shoeboxes.
News

INFESTED: Warwick residents brought to tears by mice plague

Tessa Flemming
23rd Feb 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:18 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A mouse plague is causing chaos in Warwick, with one resident asking government bodies to step up to stop the infestation.

Pratten resident Braydon said the situation was so bad his mother found a dead mouse inside her sealed car.

It was just the latest incident in a growing list for the new Southern Downs residents.

"I woke up in the middle of the night to see mice go through shoe boxes. It's just insane," he said.

"It's just constant.

"A few times now it's even brought mum to tears because she said, 'I feel like I don't have a clean house anymore.

"She owns her own cleaning business. We're very clean people."

Braydon he had never seen levels like this despite living on several poultry farms across Queensland and even with rural baiting, the mice hadn't died down.

"We've lived on three to four farms and they've been nowhere near as bad," he said.

"This is overboard. The scale is ridiculous and it should be something council gets onto."

While Braydon said he understood if it was just rural areas, he knew a friend in the hub of the Warwick CBD with the same problem.

Other Warwick residents on community noticeboards have also agreed, with one claiming they catch "about 10 mice a day in the house, but I can hear them scurrying around everywhere."

Olsen's Produce manager Ian Wallace said while Warwick had plagues in the past, this one could be one of the longest.

"It's been on since September," he said.

"Because there was a reasonably good winter crop, it gave them the opportunity to breed up in that."

"But there's been lack of decent summer rainfall, and generally with a good summer rainfall pattern mouse numbers tend to decrease."

With the issue affecting both residential properties and farms, methods of eradication ranges from aerial baiting to traditional house baits to varied levels of success.

In November, University of Southern Queensland wildlife ecologist Benjamin Allen had said food and weather conditions had created the "perfect recipe" for mice.

But for frustrated residents like Braydon enough was enough.

"If it was just us I'd understand," he said.
"But at this level, there's got to be same way the council or government can help somehow."

mice plague warwick
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        JobKeeper replacement as industry faces economic cliff

        Premium Content JobKeeper replacement as industry faces economic cliff

        Employment Queensland’s tourism industry is on the brink thanks to COVID-19, and with the JobKeeper life support machine about to be switched off it could get even worse.

        Intense buyer interest in basic Coast beach house

        Premium Content Intense buyer interest in basic Coast beach house

        Property Basic three-bedroom brick home on the Coast has gone under the hammer

        Exposed: Regions with most able-to-work people claiming dole

        Premium Content Exposed: Regions with most able-to-work people claiming dole

        News Areas with highest healthy singles able to work but claiming dole

        Health boss ‘lost for words’ as shots fired in COVID war

        Premium Content Health boss ‘lost for words’ as shots fired in COVID war

        Health Queensland CHO lost for words as first vaccines delivered