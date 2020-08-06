Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kaiden Smales is an up-and-coming influencer and Sunshine Coast surfer. Photo: Alex Mioni
Kaiden Smales is an up-and-coming influencer and Sunshine Coast surfer. Photo: Alex Mioni
Lifestyle

Influencers of the future: 18 Coast 'grammers making waves

Ashley Carter
6th Aug 2020 4:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Despite the coronavirus pandemic hitting the social media influencer industry hard, it's never been a better time for Coast Instagrammers to join the party.

Sixteen-year-old up-and-coming surfer Kaiden Smales says his social media audience has grown overwhelmingly in the past few months, even though some influencers have been losing work.

SHUT OUT: Tourism operators battle for survival

Coast nurse on virus frontline launches dream business

"In a way the coronavirus pandemic has actually kind of helped my social media, as people are on their phones a lot more not having much to do," he said.

"Being able to get more content out for people on social media has built my following a lot more. It's been actually really great."

Kaiden Smales works with Aussie brands to promote them on social media. Photo: Alex Mioni
Kaiden Smales works with Aussie brands to promote them on social media. Photo: Alex Mioni

He said his audience had already been growing, but finding someone to help him expand had boosted his following more than he could have predicted.

The Peregian Beach teen signed with new local agency Beau Model Management and has since seen his audience soar to more than 15,000.

Beau Model Management co-founders Madison Jones and Lacey Madison said it was a good time for the local industry as it was still fairly new.

Beau Model Management co-founders Madison Jones and Lacey Madison on set for a Boohoo campaign. Photo: Supplied
Beau Model Management co-founders Madison Jones and Lacey Madison on set for a Boohoo campaign. Photo: Supplied

Mr Jones said some creators had been "heavily" affected by the COVID-19 pandemic due to brands not having the budget to pay for influencer marketing.

But by fostering a personal relationship with brands, there was still plenty of opportunities in the Australian influencer scene.

Ms Madison said it was a great time to be an influencer on the Sunshine Coast, as the local industry had only recently started to kick off.

"We've had big influencers up here … but they all sort of move around. It's now trying to bring up that next lot of creators up here so that we can built a name for the Sunshine Coast," she said.

Ms Madison said Beau Model Management was now helping young creators like Kaiden gain more than 1000 followers a month through organic strategies.

From young-gun surfers to locals sharing their travel and fashion adventures, there hundreds of influencers on the Coast giving the region an even wider platform.

Here are 18 Sunshine Coast influencers you should be following:

 

Kaiden Smales

 

 

Eliza Kohler

 

View this post on Instagram

Showing Briza the goods

A post shared by E L I Z A (@elizakohler) on

 

Mikayla Douglass

View this post on Instagram

another pic, promise it’s the last one 🤍

A post shared by MIKAYLA DOUGLASS ♡ (@mikayladouglass_) on

 

Casey Draper

 

View this post on Instagram

Sunday morning climb with my other half 🌅

A post shared by CASEY DRAPER. (@caseydraper_) on

 

Lilliana Bowrey

 

 

Abbey Ginns

 

View this post on Instagram

Love bug ☺️

A post shared by Abbey Ginns (@abbey_ginns) on

 

Ash Eliza Davis

 

View this post on Instagram

Favourite accessory is my almond latte @kivari_the_label

A post shared by a s h (@ashelizadavis) on

 

Georgia Brant

 

 

Brooke Ritchie

 

 

Jordy Lee Jones

 

View this post on Instagram

Hello this is Jordyn speaking 🦋

A post shared by Jordy. 🥀👼🏼 (@jordylee.jones) on

 

Elisha Herbert

 

 

Renee Herbert

 

View this post on Instagram

Favourite time of day with my favourite person

A post shared by Renee🌻🌻 (@reneeherbert_) on

 

Jasmin Smith

 

View this post on Instagram

This year marks ten years in business. Man, times flies. . From beauty > professional modelling > Rawr cakes > cafes. What a fucking awesome journey it’s been. Each step shaping me into who I am today. . So many people ask me how I’ve done it & all I really say is passion, drive & hard work. If you are passionate, dedicated & work hard for the things you love, you WILL succeed.. There’s no doubt in my mind. These things blended together will get you where ever you want to go in life. . Don’t for a second think I was handed this life for free, I started making cakes at home and worked in a night club on weekends because I’d have $300 to my name each week. The struggle is always REAL & to get to the top, you must start at the bottom. The struggle is the most important part, it teaches you, tests you & pushes you to build your dreams into reality. . My next mission in life is to teach this to others. That if I can do it, so can you. Live your life whatever way you want to. What are you waiting for? Feel free to message me if anyone needs some motivation or advice 🙌🏽

A post shared by JASMIN SMITH (@missjasminsmith) on

 

Jett Kenny

 

View this post on Instagram

Sundazed.

A post shared by Jett Kenny (@jettkenny) on

 

Ashleigh Jensen

 

 

Kevin Jade Foster

 

View this post on Instagram

🍟 yessss plzzzzz @sofitelnoosapacific

A post shared by JADE KEVIN FOSTER (@jadekevinfoster) on

 

Jacinda Frank

 

View this post on Instagram

how’s the view

A post shared by JACINDA (@jacindafrankcom) on

 

Lacey Madison

 

beau model management influencers instagram influencer sunshine coast business
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PREMIER: Second wave would cost state $4B

        Premium Content PREMIER: Second wave would cost state $4B

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed there have been no new cases of coronavirus in Queensland in the past 24 hours, but warns the state is still playing a waiting game...

        Sunshine Coast police prepare for border patrol

        Premium Content Sunshine Coast police prepare for border patrol

        News As Queensland prepares to close the border to NSW and ACT, Coast Police will be...

        Noosa’s worst crime hot spots revealed

        Premium Content Noosa’s worst crime hot spots revealed

        Crime Noosa’s postcodes with the most offences have been revealed, with one town standing...

        10 things to do on the Sunshine Coast this weekend

        Premium Content 10 things to do on the Sunshine Coast this weekend

        Community From Nights on Ocean to vegan cheese making classes, there’s plenty to do on the...