Influencers of the future: 18 Coast 'grammers making waves
Despite the coronavirus pandemic hitting the social media influencer industry hard, it's never been a better time for Coast Instagrammers to join the party.
Sixteen-year-old up-and-coming surfer Kaiden Smales says his social media audience has grown overwhelmingly in the past few months, even though some influencers have been losing work.
SHUT OUT: Tourism operators battle for survival
Coast nurse on virus frontline launches dream business
"In a way the coronavirus pandemic has actually kind of helped my social media, as people are on their phones a lot more not having much to do," he said.
"Being able to get more content out for people on social media has built my following a lot more. It's been actually really great."
He said his audience had already been growing, but finding someone to help him expand had boosted his following more than he could have predicted.
The Peregian Beach teen signed with new local agency Beau Model Management and has since seen his audience soar to more than 15,000.
Beau Model Management co-founders Madison Jones and Lacey Madison said it was a good time for the local industry as it was still fairly new.
Mr Jones said some creators had been "heavily" affected by the COVID-19 pandemic due to brands not having the budget to pay for influencer marketing.
But by fostering a personal relationship with brands, there was still plenty of opportunities in the Australian influencer scene.
Ms Madison said it was a great time to be an influencer on the Sunshine Coast, as the local industry had only recently started to kick off.
"We've had big influencers up here … but they all sort of move around. It's now trying to bring up that next lot of creators up here so that we can built a name for the Sunshine Coast," she said.
Ms Madison said Beau Model Management was now helping young creators like Kaiden gain more than 1000 followers a month through organic strategies.
From young-gun surfers to locals sharing their travel and fashion adventures, there hundreds of influencers on the Coast giving the region an even wider platform.
Here are 18 Sunshine Coast influencers you should be following:
