NGA wrap: Ingles and Dellavedova go head-to-head

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman guards the Utah Jazz's Joe Ingles during the first half in Salt Lake City. Picture: Rick Bowmer/AP

JOE Ingles has claimed bragging rights over compatriot Matthew Dellavedova as the Australians went head-to-head as the Utah Jazz beat Cleveland 115-99 in the NBA.

The pair were ultimately bit part players in Salt Lake City, with Dellavedova scoring 10 points and Ingles nine.

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 24 points and Rudy Gobert added 19 points on eight-from 10 shooting and collected 15 rebounds as Utah extended their season-best winning streak to six games.

For the Cavaliers, Ante Zizic recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds and Collin Sexton 15 points.

The Cavaliers have lost 14 of their past 15 games.

Utah led by as many as 38 points while routing the Cavaliers for the second time this month. The Jazz posted a 117-91 win in Cleveland on January 4.

Cleveland cut into the margin during the fourth quarter with the Utah starters on the bench.

Also in the NBA, Marco Belinelli made a pair of crucial free throws with 4.2 seconds left to play and LaMarcus Aldridge poured in 25 points as the visiting San Antonio Spurs outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-113.

Belinelli pushed the Spurs' lead to three points after he was fouled by Derrick Rose, who then missed a three-pointer at the buzzer as the Timberwolves fell just short.

Kyrie Irving stalled a Memphis Grizzlies rally with two consecutive jumpers and later added a game-clinching three-pointer to cap off a 38-point effort as the Boston Celtics held on for a 122-116 victory.

Blake Griffin collected 32 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists as Detroit edged Miami 98-93, and D'Angelo Russell scored a season-high 40 points to lead Brooklyn to a 117-115 comeback win over Orlando.

Spencer Dinwiddie added 20 points for the Nets, who have a winning record for the first time this season, 24-23.

Damian Lillard scored 24 points as the Portland Trail Blazers downed the New Orleans Pelicans 128-112, and DeMarcus Cousins scored 14 points in his Golden State debut after being sidelined for nearly a year with injury. The Warriors pulled away to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 112-94.

- Reuters