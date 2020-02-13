Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police and a rescue crew pulled a woman from floodwaters near Injune, after her car was washed away in the Dawson River.
Police and a rescue crew pulled a woman from floodwaters near Injune, after her car was washed away in the Dawson River.
News

Injune flood rescue “could have ended in tragedy”

Jorja McDonnell
12th Feb 2020 5:25 PM | Updated: 13th Feb 2020 6:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN INJUNE police officer and swiftwater rescue crews have saved the life of a woman, whose vehicle was dragged 70 metres down a flooded river.

About 2.30pm on Tuesday, the woman's four wheel drive washed off a causeway 60km north of Injune, in floodwaters 1.5m deep.

Police and a rescue crew pulled a woman from floodwaters near Injune, after her car was washed away in the Dawson River.
Police and a rescue crew pulled a woman from floodwaters near Injune, after her car was washed away in the Dawson River.

It is understood she had safely crossed the flooded section earlier in the day, and returned to cross again that afternoon.

As she tried to drive through the floodwaters, her car was washed downriver and became fully submerged.

She was able to climb out, and cling to a tree until emergency services could pull her to safety.

Injune Division Sergeant Dion Horn said the incident is a reminder of the deadly nature of flooded roads.

"This really is an example of the old saying: if it's flooded, forget it," he said.

"While we are glad the woman is safe and sound, this situation could so easily of ended up in tragedy, and we urge all motorists to use extreme caution when approaching floodwaters."

Police and a rescue crew pulled a woman from floodwaters near Injune, after her car was washed away in the Dawson River.
Police and a rescue crew pulled a woman from floodwaters near Injune, after her car was washed away in the Dawson River.

More Stories

Show More
dawson river emergency services flood rescue injune swiftwater rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your guide to Noosa’s best surf breaks

        premium_icon Your guide to Noosa’s best surf breaks

        News We reveal the region’s best kept surfing secrets and why Noosa deserves to be a world surfing reserve.

        Man affected by flesh eating disease gets new diagnosis

        premium_icon Man affected by flesh eating disease gets new diagnosis

        News Cancer, a rare flesh eating bug and now another diagnosis

        Mayor backs ex-judge to remain impartial

        premium_icon Mayor backs ex-judge to remain impartial

        Council News Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington says he has no concerns about former District Court...

        Teens eager to make ‘global impact’

        premium_icon Teens eager to make ‘global impact’

        Education MEET THE CAPTAINS: We are taking you around the Noosa Shire to meet Year 12 leaders...