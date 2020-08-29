Injured motorbike rider flown to hospital

The Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has flown an injured man to hospital after he crashed his motorbike. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

A Sunshine Coast helicopter crew has flown a man to hospital after he lost control of his motorbike and crashed.

Paramedics and the Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue team were called to the Mary Valley region before midday on Friday.

It’s understood the man in his 30s was riding with a group of friends along a trail through a state forest when he lost control.

Due to the terrain, paramedics met the aeromedical team upon their arrival and drove them into the forest to the patient.

The medical staff worked with Queensland Fire and Emergency Service personnel to stabilise the man and move him into the back of an ambulance.

He was transferred to the waiting helicopter and then flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital with suspected spinal injuries.