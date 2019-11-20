‘Innovative’ puppet show to pull at heart strings

FUN FOR ALL: Honeybee Creative will perform their All Age Puppet Extravaganza at Pomona's Majestic Theatre.

A SWEET performance is headed to Pomona in December and sure to pull at the heart strings of all ages.

Honeybee Creative have been busy bees rehearsing for the All Age Puppet Extravaganza set to hit the stage at The Majestic Theatre.

Founded in 2015 by James Warner, Honeybee Creative is an innovative weekly program of creative performing arts therapy workshops for adults with varying disabilities.

The group engages through music, dance, stage-work, performance, storytelling, improvisation and outdoor activities.

“They all have a passion to entertain and perform,” Mr Warner said.

“Each year we do a performance and this year we chosen puppets, they have taken to it like a duck to water.”

In this show the eighteen performers, aged between 23 and 70, will present more than 40 puppets of all sorts in a program of music, shadow dancing, song and dance, comedy and a few surprises.

“Everything’s out of the ordinary,” Mr Warner said.

“We will have two puppets beat boxing and a lot of dancing and signing.”

“There will be a lot of laughter too and one liners for the adults.”

Mr Warner said in the time he has worked with the group he has seen a great deal of personal growth in each of them.

“From where they were at the beginning to now, they are totally different people,” he said.

“They are finding themselves and becoming independent and learning and growing together.”

“The whole group has just gone from strength to strength.”

Next year Honeybee Creative will branch out to do more regular community performances at local shopping centres and aged care facilities.

All Age Puppet Extravaganza is on Sunday, December 1 at 2pm, with doors opening at 1.30pm.

Details and tickets at www.themajestictheatre.com.au.