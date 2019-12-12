Inquest confirmed for Alva Beach stabbings

THE circumstances that led to the stabbing deaths of two men in the sleepy town of Alva Beach will be examined by a coroneR.

THE circumstances that led to the stabbing deaths of two men in the sleepy town of Alva Beach will be examined by a coroneR.

THE bizarre circumstances that led to the stabbing deaths of two men in the sleepy town of Alva Beach will be examined by a coroner, but when remains a mystery.

The Northern Coroner Nerida Wilson this week confirmed an inquest would proceed after receiving the final brief of evidence from detectives.

Police allege that shortly after midnight on October 1 last year, Corey Christensen, 37, and Tom Davy, 27, entered an Alva Beach house before they were fatally stabbed.

The pair were searching for Mr Davy's new girlfriend Candice Locke, who had sought refuge in Dean Webber's house after leaving an annual NRL grand final gathering.

Mr Webber was released without charge as police believe he was acting in self-defence.

There is no suggestion he will be charged.

His father, Ayr builder Brett Webber, said he had always thought there would be an inquest.

"They (the community) will definitely get a bit of closure," he said yesterday.

"That's what everybody's looking for - closure.

"To find out what's going on."

Mr Webber said his son was "all right … it's hard to tell".

"He's doing okay, but like anything, you have your moments, I suppose," he said.

A Coroners Court of Queensland spokesman said Ms Wilson recently received the investigation report from police.

"The Northern Coroner has determined that an inquest will proceed," the spokesman said.

"A time frame for the listing of the hearing will not be determined until all material has been reviewed and considered."

Ms Wilson has previously said the earliest the Alva Beach inquest could occur was in the second half of next year, based on her schedule.

"Resourcing is a significant factor as inquests are often complex and take significant time to prepare," she said in September.

Burdekin MP Dale Last welcomed the announcement of an inquest.

"I'm pleased to hear that there will be an inquest into the circumstances surrounding this incident," he said.

"My concern is the length of time it is taking for this inquest to be held. I will continue to push to have this inquest brought forward so that this community can finally get the answers they want."

The one-year anniversary of the tragic evening recently passed, prompting the family of Mr Davy to say their lives would never be the same.

"I feel like we were a whole family and now we are broken because we don't have our son," Tom's mother, Heather Davy, told the Townsville Bulletin at the time.