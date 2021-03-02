Menu
Casey Brown was killed when the bus he was riding crashed and rolled while travelling to Proserpine.
Casey Brown was killed when the bus he was riding crashed and rolled while travelling to Proserpine.
News

INQUEST: Probe into fatal bus crash begins today

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
2nd Mar 2021 5:00 AM
The inquest into a fatal bus crash that claimed the life of Proserpine teen Casey Brown begins today.

Central Coroner David O'Connell will explore whether or not seat belts or a reduced speed could have prevented Casey's death.

The 19 year old had finished his studies at Tafe in Cannonvale when he jumped on the bus travelling from Airlie Beach to Proserpine on February 16, 2016.

He had been one of 10 passengers aboard when the route bus, driven by experienced driver Alan Dorman, left the road about 1pm "for reasons still to be determined" and rolled.

Fatal bus crash at Cannon Valley near Airlie Beach.
The teen suffered traumatic head injuries and was comatose but alive when paramedics arrived. Tragically he could not be revived and died.
Two others also suffered serious injuries, which included a traumatic hand amputation.
Seven months later, in September 2016, police charged the 70-year-old Mr Dorman with dangerous driving causing death, but he died before the case was finalised.

Mr O'Connell will examine a number of issues including what caused the bus to veer off the road and roll, if buses such as these should travel at a fixed maximum speed - even if it is lower than the speed zone - and if any new bus should be fitted with seat belts.
Up to six witnesses will be questioned over the next two days.

