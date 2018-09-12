Insane comedy at our arts theatre

READY TO SHINE: The cast of the coming production of Cosi .

COSI is Noosa Arts Theatre's next production opening Thursday.

Loosely based on Louis Nowra's own experience at producing a play at the Plenty Mental Hospital in suburban Melbourne, it highlights the old age of institutions. Before the 1970s, those who suffered from mental disorders were sent to institutions in order to prevent them from bringing shame on to their families and the community.

The line between reality and illusion is explored through the "insane” characters as well as the "normal” characters. Nowra demonstrates that reality is unique for each person, and often people may slip into illusions in order to avoid the truth.

Director Jane Rivers has put together a stellar cast of local actors including Adam Adra, Jenni McCaul, James Patrick Reed, Kay Ellsum, Paris Fowler, Clark Groves, Phillip Blakeney, Darren Heskes, Paul Southgate, Helen Vaughan-Roberts and Terrence Moore.

Cut price preview: September 13 at 7.30pm, all tickets $23; Evenings: September 14,15, 20, 21, 27, 28, 29 at 7.30pm; Matinees: September 16,22, 23 at 2pm.

Tickets Adults $32, concessions $28, member/group $25, U18 $23.