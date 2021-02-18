Inside Coast’s newest high school after $127.5m build

The Coast’s newest school is officially open with more than 200 students walking the halls at Baringa State Secondary College.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Education Minister Grace Grace toured the $127.5 million school at Caloundra on Thursday.

The school includes an administration centre, library, food studies and hospitality centre, lecture theatre and a science centre.

“There’s nowhere more beautiful to live and work so it’s no wonder we’re seeing huge demand for more services in this region,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“We are going to be building another primary school just down the road to cater for the enormous growth that’s happening in this corridor.”

Ms Grace said the school and its staff were outstanding.

“When the Premier and I stood here last time it was a shed and it’s now a wonderful multipurpose facility incorporating performing arts and sports,” Ms Grace said.

Ms Grace said the State Government had opened five new schools this year.

“Three of them on the Sunshine Coast including Baringa State Secondary College, Palmview State Primary School and Palmview State Special School,” she said.

“Baringa State School is nearly at capacity.



“Construction will also start soon on a new $75 million primary school in Caloundra South set to open in 2022.”

Member for Caloundra Jason Hunt said Baringa State Secondary College was state-of-the-art.

“Having schools like this one in our region ensures we can give our children the very best education,” he said.

“It also ensures we can continue to cater for strong demand long into the future.

“I’m proud that, through one of the toughest times in our history, the government has made the decision to bring forward investment in new infrastructure projects like this one – meaning hundreds of jobs for local construction workers.