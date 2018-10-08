Inside Beckhams’ lavish $46m mansion

David and Victoria Beckham have quietly sold their longtime Beverly Hills home. Picture: NML/Splash News

DAVID and Victoria Beckham have sold their six-bed Beverly Hills mansion for $46 million.

The Beckhams bought the luxurious home - boasting nine bathrooms, a library and a swimming pool - back in 2007.

It also comes with formal living and dining rooms, a lift and a media and music room.

At the time, the football star had just signed a $357 million contract with LA Galaxy.

Now, the power couple are saying goodbye to their Los Angeles pad as they continue to spend more time in Florida,The Sun reports.

The couple have owned the mansion since 2007. Picture: Darren Gerrish/Darren Gerrish/WireImage

The sale is understood to have resulted in a big profit for the Beckhams, who are thought to have originally paid the asking price of $31 million.

The home features a massive kitchen. Picture: Supplied

So far it's unknown who the lucky buyer is.

In January, Beckham announced his dream for a major-league soccer team was finally being realised - and based in Miami.

Named Inter Miami and sporting a flamingo logo, the team's first season is expected in 2020.

In July, incredible plans were unveiled for the team's stadium.

The elaborately titled Miami Freedom Park, set in south Florida, was revealed in a video by Beckham's business partner, Jorge Mas.

Beckham has opened up about his plans to spend more time away from the UK and make Miami his new home.

Now it looks like he's making that a reality by selling off his Beverly Hills mansion.

The couple also has a $57 million mansion in West London and a plush country pile in the Cotswolds worth over $13 million.

On top of this, the Beckhams are believed to still be looking for another property - this time in Miami.

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission.