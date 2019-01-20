Inside filthy squat of accused killer

Facebook image of Codey Herrmann, who calls himself Codey Kulla Kulla or Kody Wrex, who is accused of murdering Aiia Maasarwe.

The derelict squat house where 20-year-old Codey Herrmann was living before Aiia Maasarwe's alleged rape and murder is covered in graffiti, its kitchen trashed and rubbish strewn on the filthy floors.

The squalid home, in northern Melbourne suburb of Bundoora just a two minute drive from where Ms Maasarwe's body was found last Wednesday, is Mr Herrmann's last known address.

Police charged him last Friday with the 21-year-old Israeli student's rape and murder.

The walls and windows spray-painted, the kitchen unusable with the sink wrenched out and the cupboards splintered, the house lay abandoned at the weekend.

Police removed bags of evidence on Friday from the dilapidated dwelling after taking Mr Herrmann into custody.

He was arrested in a small suburban park in Greensborough, a short drive from Bundoora, at 11.30am on Friday.

An aspiring rapper, Codey Herrmann is believed to be an anti-Australia Day activist who grew up in the Bundoora area.

Three years ago at the age of 17, he went missing in the area while a student at Bundoora Secondary College.

Mr Herrmann's Facebook pages show he was very active online on January 11, when he posted 18 times on his account under the name Codey Wrex.

Three days earlier, on January 8, he posted the words, "international girl of mystery, you knows who you are".

Less than a day after her alleged rape and murder, on January 16, he posted a picture of himself on Facebook holding a can of Jack Daniels and coke.

On Facebook last November, Mr Herrmann posted about being pepper-sprayed by police.

Mr Herrmann has been remanded in custody after facing Melbourne Magistrates Court charged with one count of murder and one count of rape.

The young Palestinian Arab Israeli's father, Saeed Maasarwe arrived in Melbourne on Thursday to identify her body and attended a vigil at La Trobe University.

Aiia Maasarwe had moved to Australia six months ago was studying English at La Trobe and was living in Bundoora near the campus.

Her uncle Rame Maasarwe described his niece as an adventurous person who loved to travel.

"She's positive, she likes to have fun, she's a very friendly person. I was very proud of her, she was a very good person, a very loving person," Mr Maasarwe told The Age.

