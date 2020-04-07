Inside Karl and Jasmine’s $3.6m Sunshine Coast pad

Karl and Jasmine Stefanovic have purchased this four-bedroom ocean-view home at Sunshine Beach.

TODAY Show host Karl Stefanovic has made a return to the Queensland property market with wife Jasmine, snapping up a luxurious Sunshine Beach home for a cool $3.6 million.

The four-bedroom home with ocean views from every room is the first property the couple has bought together.

Set on a hill about 200m from Sunshine Beach, the 2009-built abode was on the market for 420 days before it was sold to Karl and Jasmine by Century 21 Conolly Hay Group.

Agency principal Mike Hay declined to comment on the sale, but said Sunshine Beach had attracted plenty of interest in January and February from buyers.

He said following an "extremely strong" start to the year, there was now few homes on the market at the coastal Noosa Heads suburb.

"I think there's definitely been a swing towards people wanting to move up here to live, particularly those from Sydney and Melbourne," he said.

The kitchen features modern appliances.

"Sunshine Beach is like a little village, it's got a really good little community atmosphere."

He said the recent multimillion-dollar upgrade to the Sunshine Beach Surf Club was a great addition to the region.

"It used to be Noosa that attracted people to this area but Sunshine has its own reputation now and there are a lot of high profile, wealthy people who come here for the laid back feel," Mr Hay said.

Every room boasts ocean views.

Once bans to non-essential gatherings are lifted, the Seaview Terrace will be the perfect place for the Karl and Jasmine, who are expecting a child in weeks, to entertain.

In its advertisement for the home, Century 21 Conolly Hay Group said the gourmet-galley style kitchen "boasts sweeping corian and stainless steel benchtops".

It added the kitchen featured modern appliances, ample storage as well as a breakfast bar for more casual dining.

"An expansive dining and lounge space will make hosting friends a dream," it said.

The Sunshine Beach home is an entertainer’s delight.

The Nine Network Sydney presenter last owned property in Queensland 15 years ago, when he sold his two-bedroom home to move from Paddington to Sydney.

The couple recently began renting on Sydney Harbour.