Inside Beckhams’ lavish $17m Sydney pad

INCREDIBLE pictures show the interior of the $17 million Sydney mansion where the Beckham family stayed during their holiday Down Under last week.

The power couple and three of their children - Romeo, Cruz and Harper - visited Australia to support Prince Harry and the Invictus Games (David is an ambassador of the event) staying in a stunning Mosman pad, right on the beach in one of the plushest parts of town, reports The Sun.

Jaw-dropping photos show the three-floor home in all its glory.

The three-storey home overlooks the water in Mosman. Picture: Matrix



The spacious, modern building enjoys breathtaking views out across the water.

It offers sweeping harbour views. Picture: Matrix

And it features floor to ceiling windows in every room so guests can enjoy the sea views from anywhere in the house.

The bright and airy living room overlooks the pool. Picture: Matrix

But despite their luxurious surroundings, David and Victoria might not have enjoyed the most relaxing holiday they've ever been on.

While they were in Australia, David described his marriage as "hard work" in an interview with The Sunday Project.

"When you've been married for the amount of time that we have, it's always hard work," he told presenter Lisa Wilkinson.

"It becomes a little more complicated."

Victoria was reportedly not happy with her partner's comments, and she was missing from his side as he watched the Invictus Games' wheelchair basketball final with son Romeo last weekend.

Victoria treated Harper to a girls’ day out at a nail salon in Sydney. Picture: Victoria Beckham/Instagram

His admissions confirm months of exclusives in The Sun about how the couple's 19-year marriage is more strained than ever - especially over his move to Miami to launch a football club without his wife and four kids.

But their holiday woes did not end there.

After arriving in Sydney, the couple were also told their $11 million home in the Cotswolds, southwest England, had been targeted by burglars while they were away, now doubt further adding to tensions in their palatial getaway.

Police were called to the couple's lavish home in Great Tew, Oxfordshire, when their security team spotted balaclava-clad raiders on CCTV.

The trio managed to place a ladder against the property - where David and Victoria spend their weekends - to eye up valuables through a first-floor window.

But the group was then chased away by guests at the nearby Soho Farmhouse.

The men did not enter the home and nothing was stolen.

But those close to the couple claimed it was one of the reasons Victoria had been in tears over the weekend.

The masked raiders are thought to have been planning a break-in while the Beckhams were on a flight to Australia.

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission.

It features a bar, gym, media room and wine cellar. Picture: Matrix

Every bedroom has water views — and the master also has a walk-in wardrobe and balcony. Picture: Matrix

The house has a luxurious, modern aesthetic. Picture: Matrix

Perfect setting for a pool party.