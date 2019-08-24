Menu
The next Wonder Women Series 002 is coming to Noosa in August, an evening of inspirational conversation by Women. by Abby Rose. Photo: Contributed
News

Inspiration to power next Wonder Women series

24th Aug 2019 10:00 AM

INSPIRATIONAL conversations will be the focus of the next round of the Wonder Women Series to empower business-driven locals.

A line-up of local leading women will share their business experiences, tools and advice in The Wonder Women Series 002 at Noosaville’s Land and Sea Brewery on Thursday, August 29.

The evening of inspirational conversation will be hosted and run by Abby Rose’s Abby Vuister with Holly Ryan Jewellery’s Holly Ryan and Saya Skincare’s Saya McDermott to join the panel.

Ms Vuister said she was “beyond” excited to be hosting the second Wonder Women Series event.

“We will be talking all things women in business and the creative industry, the highlights and the hard times and following your passion to live the life of your dreams,” she said.

“This is an opportunity to listen and gain insight and inspiration, network and ask some of your favourite local leading women just how they got to where they are now.”

Tickets for the evening include a complimentary drink on arrival plus nibbles and are at www.womanbyabbyrose.com.au.

