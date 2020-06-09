Inspired coronavirus response: Drawing on national talent

A previous drawing prize entry by Elif Sezen, Unknown Woman with a bird 2019, ink and pen on paper.

IT'S the chance to mark a mark in Noosa creative annals as the Noosa Regional Gallery invites entries for a drawing award which attracts emerging artists Australia-wide.

This prestigious Lyn McCrea Memorial Drawing Prize has been held annually since 2016.

The gallery established the Prize with John McCrea, in memory of Sunshine Coast art educator and art collector, Lyn McCrea, to honour and celebrate the art of drawing in Australia.

“John McCrea has been very generous to donate money to ensure this prize continues Lyn’s legacy here in Noosa. Drawing is something that Lyn was very passionate about,” Noosa Regional Gallery Director Michael Brennan said.

“The main purpose of the Prize is to promote excellence in drawing,” he said.

Earlier in the year the gallery decided to to go ahead with the prize exclusively online.

“We recognise that the experience of an art work in person cannot be captured on a screen, however we hope that making this opportunity available in some form is better than not going ahead with the prize at all.

PREVIOUS TALENT: Michael Simms' Reverberate III, drawn in 2016. Charcoal on paper.

“Artists have been particularly hard hit by the (COVID -19) crisis – much of their already precarious work has been cancelled and venues they rely on remain closed to the public. So to increase access we’ve also made entry to the Prize free this year,” Mr Brennan said.

Leading Australian artist Michael Zavros, whose work has been exhibited in major museums throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia and Europe, will this year judge the finalists’ work.

“Michael’s work is held in numerous private and public collections including The National Gallery of Australia, Queensland Art Gallery and National Portrait Gallery, to name a few.

“He has also won numerous awards including three drawing prizes,” Mr Brennan said.

“We are ecstatic to have an artist of his renown judge this year’s Prize.”

Entries close July 19. Visit: www.noosaregionalgallery.com.au for more information. \

The winner of the Lyn McCrea Memorial Drawing Prize receives $5000

People’s Choice Award $1000 is proudly sponsored by Friends Noosa Regional Gallery

KEY DATES: